2 people killed in Highland County crash, Ohio troopers say

HILLSBORO, Ohio (FOX19) -Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Highland County crash Saturday morning.
According to OSHP, the crash happened a little before 9 a.m. on US 50 near Carper Lane.
Stephanie Henderson, 56, and her passenger Jamie Lowe, 58, veered left of center, hitting a vehicle in the other lane head-on, troopers say.
OSHP says Henderson and Lowe were both pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers of the other vehicle were flown to a nearby hospital.
US 50 was closed for approximately 4 hours; according to OSHP, the crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.