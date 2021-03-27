Picture perfect today with storms overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be just about as perfect as it gets in March. Be aware of fog this morning that could limit visibility considerably. Once that fog lifts, we will see plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 70s. Winds should remain fairly light for the first part of the day and increase overnight. Clouds will increase this evening with rain arriving in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. A strong cold front will usher in the chance for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and wet weather. The storms will taper off by sunrise but a few showers may linger longer. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day Sunday beginning in the mid 50s during the morning and falling to the mid 40s by the evening. Rainfall totals will range between 0.20″-0.80″.