Some clearing this afternoon with storms overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re seeing cloudy skies across the Tri-State right now as a storm in eastern Kentucky and Tennessee is pushing clouds north into the Cincinnati area. Those clouds will clear from west to east this afternoon but it will keep temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.
Clouds will increase this evening with rain arriving in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. A strong cold front will usher in the chance for thunderstorms, gusty winds, and wet weather. The storms will taper off by sunrise but a few showers may linger longer. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day Sunday beginning in the mid 50s during the morning and falling to the mid 40s by the evening. Rainfall totals will range between 0.20″-0.80″.
Monday will be another nice day although cooler. Highs will be near 60 with lots of sunshine. Tuesday is warmer and still dry with a high of 70.
Another strong cold front brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. That will drop temperatures to a high of 50.
Opening Day Thursday could be less than perfect. Behind the cold front Wednesday it will be much cooler. Morning temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s. By the afternoon we will have the chance for a few flurries with mainly cloudy skies. High 42 right around first pitch at 4:10pm.
Friday will be better with highs in the low 50s and as the Reds return to GABP Saturday, it will be much better with sunshine and a high of 61.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.