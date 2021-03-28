Body found in Grant Lake, 1 person injured, Brown Co. deputies say

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -One person died, and another was taken to the hospital after a caller stated that a kayak tipped over in Grant Lake Saturday, Brown County deputies said.
Deputies say they recovered a body around 7 p.m. The identity of the person has not been revealed at this time.
The person injured was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
It is unclear who was in the kayak at the time.
Deputies are still investigating the cause of the incident.
