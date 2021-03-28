Crowds gather at The Banks for first weekend of new DORA zone

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Huge crowds gathered for the first weekend of the “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area” opening at The Banks.
Some in the crowd told FOX19 Saturday afternoon that they were someone surprised by the number of people participating.
Lines were out the door and down the block along Freedom Way, which was recently closed off to traffic and named a DORA zone.
“I think it’s great you know you’ve got so many bars you; ’ve got ten bars on each side of the street, and they have limited capacity due to covid, but now that you’ve got the street open, you can have so many more people down here,” said patron Dannis Schwierling.
With 85 acres of space to spread out, many chose not to wear a mask.
“When I walked up, I was like caught off guard like it’s packed,” said patron Kaitlyn Frederick.
While many are concerned about the spread of COVID-19, others say after a year of staying inside, they are excited to get out as things start to open back up.
“It’s really great that they’re opening it up we’re starting to get more people down, more revenue through the city, and I think it’s only going to go up from here,” said Schwierling.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.