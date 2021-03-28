Friends and family gather to raise money for funeral costs, headstone for Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family, friends and community members gathered at Stonies Pub in Norwood Saturday to raise money for funeral costs and a headstone for Nylo Lattimore.
The 3-year-old has been missing for a little over 3-months, and recovery efforts have turned up short.
Detectives suspect the boy’s body to be in the Ohio River, thrown in near wear the body of his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.
“Where you at nylo?” pleads Nylo’s cousin Belinda Lattimore who says she never met the 3-year-old but has been out searching for him since his disappearance.
“You know I’m praying they find his body so that we can give him the home going he deserves cause being in that water? He don’t deserve to be in that water. He needs to be buried next to his mom so everyone can come out and show him love,” says Belinda.
DeSean Brown has been charged with the murder of Nyteisha Lattimore and is suspected in connection with Nylo’s disappearance and apparent death. He’s facing the death penalty and is due back in court next month.
Organizers say they hope the money raised Saturday will help ease the emotional and monetary strain if/when they find Nylo’s body.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.