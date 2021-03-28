Hanover Township Fire Department announces sudden death of lieutenant

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hanover Township Fire Department has announced the sudden death of one of their own.
Lieutenant Scott Kist suffered a heart attack in his home last Sunday; department officials say he was at the station the day before helping with repairs.
Medics from his own department took care of Kist on the way to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
Sadly Lt. Kist died Saturday. His fellow fire officials say they take comfort in knowing that he could achieve a final victory as an organ and tissue donor.
Lt. Kist had been with the department for 16 years, having been appointed on Jan. 4, 2005.
He leaves a wife, three sons, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be on March 31, from 5 till 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio 45014, with fire department honors.
The funeral service will be on Thursday, April 1, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the funeral, the fire department will escort Lt. Kist to Millville Cemetery, on Millville Ave.
The funeral procession will proceed north on U.S 27 to east on Old Oxford Road to south on Morman Road past the Hanover Township Fire Station, to his final resting place.
