1 killed, 2 injured in Middletown shooting, Middletown police say

CITY OF MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -One person was killed, and two others are injured after a shooting occurred outside a Middletown bar Sunday morning, Middletown Division of Police said.
Officers say Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, was shot and killed as a result of the shooting that took place in the parking lot of the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway.
Police say they were dispatched to the bar around 2:15 a.m. and when they arrived, they found that several shots were fired in the parking lot.
Hill was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.
Officers say the two others injured are expected to recover.
Police do not have a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown police at 513--425-7700 or Det. McDonald at 513-425-7745.
