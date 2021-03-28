1 killed, 2 injured in Middletown shooting, Middletown police say

Middletown police were at the scene of a deadly shooting at the 513 Lounge Sunday morning. (Source: WWNY)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 28, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 8:56 AM

CITY OF MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -One person was killed, and two others are injured after a shooting occurred outside a Middletown bar Sunday morning, Middletown Division of Police said.

Officers say Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, was shot and killed as a result of the shooting that took place in the parking lot of the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway.

Police say they were dispatched to the bar around 2:15 a.m. and when they arrived, they found that several shots were fired in the parking lot.

Hill was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

Officers say the two others injured are expected to recover.

Police do not have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown police at 513--425-7700 or Det. McDonald at 513-425-7745.

