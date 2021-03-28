Rain Tapers, Falling Temps For Your Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ups and downs of Spring continue, as cooler air will work in for your Sunday.
Rain showers will stick around through 9am as we will see chances taper west to east. Look for falling temperatures into the 40s by mid afternoon, with a afternoon passing shower chance.
Monday will be another nice day and warmer with highs near 60 with lots of sunshine. Tuesday is warmer and still dry with a high of 70.
Another strong cold front brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. That will hold high temperatures near 50.
Opening Day Thursday is looking less than perfect. Cooler air stays in place with morning temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 20s. There is a slight chance for a few flurries in the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s around the first pitch at 4:10 p.m.
Friday will be better with highs in the low 50s and as the Reds return to Great American Ball Park Saturday, it will be much better with sunshine and a high of 61.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.