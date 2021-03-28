2 shootings occur at 2 Middletown bars within 8 days of each other, Middletown police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -The Middletown Division of Police is investigating two shootings that happened at two bars in the same area within eight days of each other.
A disturbance inside of the 513 Lounge spilled out into the parking lot Sunday morning and led to gunfire, police said.
Officers say Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Two others were wounded but are expected to recover.
Police have not said whether they have a suspect.
On March 20, officers responded to the Middletown Lounge, about a block from the 513 Lounge, where a shooting took place inside the bar.
Officers say they found a woman shot in the head. They then discovered that a man, who was shot at the same bar, walked into Atrium Medical Center.
The extent of either victims’ injuries remains unclear, though police said both were being treated at that time.
Officers say Davion Gates and Jermaine Trammel were arrested in connection to the gunfire.
It is unclear as to what led up to both shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7720 or
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.