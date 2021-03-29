Age-progression photo released in missing persons cold case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbus Division of Police released an age-progression image of a man last seen on April 1, 2006.
“Take a close look at this image: a single tip can reignite a cold case and bring a family closer to reunification with a loved one,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release. “Hope doesn’t have an expiration date – every missing person counts.”
Brian Shaffer, 27, of central Ohio was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. at a bar near the Ohio State University Campus in the area of N. High Street.
He was wearing jeans, a blue or green striped shirt and tennis shoes and is described as 6′2″, 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
BCI’s forensic criminal artist constructed an age-progressed image of what he may look like now.
Shaffer would now be 42.
Investigators said they hope that the new image may prompt the public to submit tips to law enforcement.
“We would like to thank BCI and their forensic artists who worked tirelessly on the age-progression image of Brian Shaffer,” Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said in a release. “We would like to find every person from our missing persons cases and believe this is another step in hopes that we can find Mr. Shaffer.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
