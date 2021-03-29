Bicyclist dies after being hit by van on Werk Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bicyclist has died from injuries sustained late Sunday when a van hit him, the Cincinnati Police Department says.
According to police, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a man was riding his bike on Werk Road’s sidewalk.
The man on the bike, who has not been identified yet, went into the roadway and was hit by 49-year-old Deng Wen Zheng’s van, CPD says.
The bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash in the 2900 block of Werk Road and was taken to the hospital.
The man died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, and CPD says neither excessive speed nor impairment is thought to be factors.
Anyone that witnessed this crash is asked to call the CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.