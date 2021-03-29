Community shows support for baby born with airway obstruction syndrome at fundraiser

LEBANON, OH (FOX19) - The Lebanon community is continuing to rally around a little boy who has been hospitalized since birth by showing up at a fundraiser event called “Jammin for Jesiah.”
Jesiah Fisher is only a few months old, but he is already in the fight of his life. His mother, Rose Maloney, said Jesiah was born with an extremely rare condition called Congenital High Airway Obstruction Syndrome, also known as CHAOS. It means Jesiah’s airway is completely blocked.
Jesiah’s grandmother, Jessie Lyn Fisher, said despite that, Jesiah is improving each day.
“There’s gonna be some more tests and things they’re going to be doing here shortly, so that they can maybe think about doing the reconstruction of his airway and making things ready so he can come sing with me someday,” Lyn Fisher said.
On Sunday, people filled the Lebanon Grand Opry House, owned by Lyn Fisher, to show support for Jesiah, Maloney and the rest of the family.
At the “Jammin’ for Jesiah” fundraiser, people experienced live music, food and raffles. Lyn Fisher said they are hoping to raise money to help cover the cost of Jesiah’s medical bills since he requires around-the-clock care.
“The parents are actually waiting on some more medical training that they’re getting done so that we can feel safe and comfortable bringing him home,” Lyn Fisher said.
If all goes well, Jesiah will leave the hospital in April or May.
Thanks to generous donations, Maloney, who once struggled with homelessness, now has a new place to live in Lebanon, which assures that Jesiah has a place to call home.
“If it wasn’t for them, like I said, I don’t know where I’d be or what I’d be doing, so I’m grateful, and I love it,” Maloney said.
As they anxiously await the day Jesiah can leave the hospital, Maloney and Lyn Fisher said they are all incredibly grateful for the kindness that has been shown to them and to Jesiah.
“God bless everybody. We appreciate the love,” Maloney said.
Once Jesiah does go home, Lyn Fisher said they plan to introduce him to first responders in Warren County, so that they are aware of him and of his needs in case of an emergency.
Those who could not attend Sunday’s fundraiser but want to help have the option of making a donation through the account for Jesiah at the Fifth Third Bank in Lebanon.
