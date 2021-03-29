COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in KY expands to those 40 and older

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) -Those who are 40 years of age or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
Appointments are required, and there are 573 vaccine sites across the Commonwealth, including the mass regional vaccination clinic at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.
As Kentucky moves into phase two of the state’s vaccine plan, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to open vaccine appointments to all Kentuckians by April 12th.
Beshear announced through social media the eleventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.
A total of 361 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths were reported Sunday, according to Gov. Beshear.
The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is now at 2.88%.
Gov. Beshear also said more than 1.3 million Kentuckians received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
