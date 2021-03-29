Demolition of Millennium Hotel begins Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Elm Street will shut down between Fifth and Sixth streets for more than a year starting Monday as crews begin demolition of what once was the city’s largest downtown hotel.
The 872-room Millennium Hotel shut down at the end of 2019 and now will be torn down piece-by-piece in a project that will end in June 2022.
Motorists traveling north on Elm will be detoured west at Fourth and east at Fifth.
Sidewalks closest to the demolition site on the south side of Sixth and the north side of Fifth also will remain shut down.
Detour signs will be up to help guide motorists and pedestrians around the site.
The main entrance to the convention center at Fifth and Elm will be open to the public during the project.
Access on the north side of the building on Sixth also will remain open.
The sidewalk along the east side of the convention center facing Elm is open now, but it will close as needed to maintain public safety as demolition progresses.
Sixth Street also will close, and there will be periodic lane closures on Fifth and Sixth as demolition progresses.
Negotiations and investigations continue over the future of the site, but no decisions have been made, says a spokesman for the Port Authority, Tom Millikin.
“Our plans are to build a hotel on the site. Beyond that, we can’t discuss details on the redevelopment until funding sources are identified,” Millikin said.
