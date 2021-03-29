Contests
Weapon dealers plead guilty in ‘machine gun scheme’ with former Addyston police chief

Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse(Village of Addyston Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ADDYSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - There is a new development in the case of a former Tri-State police chief accused in a 17-count federal indictment of using his position to help two Indiana gun dealers illegally get hundreds of semi-automatic weapons.

Court records show the dealers, Johnathan Marcum, 33, of Laurel, and Christopher Petty, 57, of Lawrenceburg and a retired Harrison police officer, recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy and making false statements.

It’s a case federal authorities describe as a “machine gun scheme” involving former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio alleged earlier this year that LaCourse, 65, of Milford, used his position and made false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to get approval to acquire the weapons.

According to LaCourse’s indictment, he signed multiple letters and other official documents as the police chief falsely claiming to the ATF and others that the Addyston Police Department was interested in purchasing or receiving demonstrations of machine guns.

Federal officials say he sold some at a profit from October 2015 until May 2019, receiving 11 checks for more than $11,500.

Addyston police chief’s purchase of 64 machine guns drew feds attention in 2018

The weapons included smaller submachine guns, automatic assault rifles and belt-fed machine guns for military use.

One was an M2 .50 caliber belt-fed heavy machine gun that, according to LaCourse’s indictment, is vehicle-or ship-mounted and effective against lightly armored vehicles and low-flying aircraft.

The village of Addyston has approximately 1,000 residents, and the Addyston Police Department has up to 10 officers, most of whom were part-time.

Marcum and Petty each face up to five years in prison.

The court has ordered a presentencing investigation to assist in deciding their sentences.

LaCourse has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and making false statements to the ATF.

His lawyer declined comment Thursday night.

LaCourse remains free on his own recognizance and faces decades in prison if convicted on all charges.

He abruptly resigned from the Addyston Police Department last year after village officials put him on leave amid an internal investigation.

An attorney for Petty, Stew Mathews, said there is more to the situation involving his client than what’s currently available in public court records. A more detailed plea agreement is currently sealed, he said.

“The whole case isn’t going to be over with until the police chief’s is finally disposed of one way or another,” Mathews said.

We also reached out to Marcum’s lawyer and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

We will update this story once we hear back.

