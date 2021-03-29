Former Addyston police chief reaches plea deal in ‘machine gun scheme’: court docs

ADDYSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - There is a major new development in the case of a former Tri-State police chief accused in a 17-count federal indictment of using his position to help two Indiana gun dealers illegally get hundreds of fully automatic weapons.

Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse is entering into a plea deal with federal prosecutors, his attorney wrote in new court records.

LaCourse, 65, of Milford, faced decades in prison if convicted on all charges.

“The specific terms of the guilty plea are being submitted for approval to supervisory authorities within the United States Attorney’s Office,” his attorney, Andrew Maternowski, wrote in a motion for the judge to vacate a Feb. 28 jury trial.

Once that’s approved and finalized, they will file the written agreement.

LaCourse has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and making false statements to the ATF.

His attorney declined to comment Tuesday morning.

LaCourse remains free on his own recognizance.

He abruptly resigned from the Addyston Police Department in 2020 after village officials put him on leave amid an internal investigation.

A federal grand jury indicted LaCourse in March 2021 for conspiring to help two Indiana gun dealers acquire about 200 machine guns.

The dealers, Johnathan Marcum of Laurel, and Christopher Petty of Lawrenceburg who is a retired Harrison police officer, pleaded guilty last spring to conspiracy and making false statements.

Authorities have described the case as a “machine gun scheme.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana alleged LaCourse, 65, of Milford, used his position and made false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to get approval to acquire the weapons.

According to LaCourse’s indictment, he signed multiple letters and other official documents as the police chief falsely claiming to the ATF and others that the Addyston Police Department was interested in purchasing or receiving demonstrations of machine guns.

Federal officials say he sold some at a profit to Marcum and Petty from October 2015 until May 2019, receiving 11 checks for more than $11,500.

“Mr. Marcum deeply regrets making some poor decisions that led to the charges in this case. He accepted responsibility and pled guilty,” said Marcum’s attorney, John Freeman of Troy, MI.

“Mr. Marcum is eager to put this matter behind him and move forward as a productive and law-abiding citizen.”

The weapons included smaller submachine guns, automatic assault rifles and belt-fed machine guns for military use.

One was an M2 .50 caliber belt-fed heavy machine gun that, according to LaCourse’s indictment, is vehicle-or ship-mounted and effective against lightly armored vehicles and low-flying aircraft.

The village of Addyston has approximately 1,000 residents, and the Addyston Police Department has up to 10 officers, most of whom were part-time.

Marcum and Petty each face up to five years in prison.

The court has ordered a presentencing investigation to assist in deciding their sentences.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.