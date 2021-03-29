Court date set for ex-Tri-State police chief who formally pleaded guilty in ‘machine gun scheme’

ADDYSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Tri-State police chief who recently signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to using his position to help two Indiana gun dealers illegally get 200 or more fully automatic weapons will return to court next month.

Dorian LaCourse, who used to run the Addyston Police Department, originally pleaded not guilty when he was indicted in March 2021.

Now, however, he “admits that each and every fact alleged in the Indictment is true” and federal prosecutors could prove it all at his trial, according to his “Petition to Enter a Plea of Guilty and Plea Agreement.” He signed it last month, on Feb. 17, and it was filed in the court record on Feb. 25.

“I make no claim of innocence, and I am freely and voluntarily pleading guilty in this case,” the court record states. “I am pleading guilty as set forth in this Plea Agreement because I am guilty of the crimes to which I am entering my plea.”

The plea agreement requires court approval.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker set an April 18 change of plea hearing for LaCourse. It will be held in federal court in Indianapolis.

LaCourse is pleading guilty to three of the 17 total charges in his original indictment, the document shows:

Conspiracy

Making false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee

Making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

In exchange, federal prosecutors have agreed to drop the other 14 charges.

They also will recommend a prison sentence of 70 months (nearly 6 years) followed by two years supervised release “provided that (LaCourse) continues to fully accept responsibility for the offense, does not commit a new criminal offense before the date of any sentencing and does not otherwise violate the terms of any pre-trial release before the date of sentencing,” the plea agreement states.

LaCourse, 65, of Milford, faced decades in prison if convicted on all charges.

Each offense is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release following any prison term.

He remains free on his own recognizance.

Addyston’s attorney and federal authorities have repeatedly declined to comment on the case.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said they would not have any comment before the change of plea hearing.

Under the plea agreement, LaCourse is giving up claims to more than 100 guns; accessories and $6,094 in cash and coins seized from him as part of the case, according to his plea agreement.

He also acknowledges the evidence to prove his guilt would include, among other things, records and information from him and “his co-conspirators” and records from the following:

The ATF

Heckler & Koch and other manufacturers and dealers of machine guns

An online marketplace for firearms

Email and text messages involving LaCourse “and/or his coconspirators”

All of their financial records

The Village of Addyston and its employees

Firearms and ammunition that was seized from LaCourse “and his co-conspirators”

In exchange, federal authorities are asking the court to dismiss his remaining 14 criminal charges.

LaCourse abruptly resigned from the Addyston Police Department in 2020 after village officials put him on leave amid an internal investigation.

A federal grand jury indicted LaCourse in March 2021 for conspiring to help two Indiana gun dealers acquire about 200 machine guns.

The dealers, Johnathan Marcum of Laurel, and Christopher Petty of Lawrenceburg who is a retired Harrison police officer, pleaded guilty last spring to conspiracy and making false statements.

Authorities have described the case as a “machine gun scheme.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana alleged LaCourse, 65, of Milford, used his position and made false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to get approval to acquire the weapons.

According to LaCourse’s indictment, he signed multiple letters and other official documents as the police chief falsely claiming to the ATF and others that the Addyston Police Department was interested in purchasing or receiving demonstrations of machine guns.

Federal officials say he sold some at a profit to Marcum and Petty from October 2015 until May 2019, receiving 11 checks for more than $11,500.

“Mr. Marcum deeply regrets making some poor decisions that led to the charges in this case. He accepted responsibility and pled guilty,” Marcum’s attorney, John Freeman, told FOX19 NOW last year.

“Mr. Marcum is eager to put this matter behind him and move forward as a productive and law-abiding citizen.”

The weapons included smaller submachine guns, automatic assault rifles and belt-fed machine guns for military use.

One was an M2 .50 caliber belt-fed heavy machine gun that, according to LaCourse’s indictment, is vehicle-or ship-mounted and effective against lightly armored vehicles and low-flying aircraft.

The village of Addyston has approximately 1,000 residents, and the Addyston Police Department has up to 10 officers, most of whom were part-time.

Marcum and Petty each face up to five years in prison.

The court has ordered a presentencing investigation to assist in deciding their sentences.

It’s not clear when they will be sentenced.

Marcum’s lawyer told FOX19 NOW earlier this year when court records first indicated a plea deal for LaCourse was coming: “Given the quality of evidence against Mr. LaCourse, am not surprised by his decision to take a plea.”

Petty’s lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said his client entered a plea and is going through the pre-sentence investigation phase of the process and is still awaiting sentencing.

