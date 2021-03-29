Former Addyston police chief returns to federal court in machine gun scheme charges

ADDYSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Addyston’s former police chief will return to federal court Monday following his indictment on 17 charges Friday for participating in what authorities say was a scheme to help two gun dealers illegally acquire hundreds of machine guns.
Dorian LaCourse is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. in federal court in Indianapolis, where the case has been moved, according to court records.
He made an initial appearance in federal court in Cincinnati after surrendering Friday morning to federal officials.
LaCourse, 65, of Milford, remains free on his own recognizance on the condition he turn over his passport and have no contact with any potential victim or witness including co defendants.
The former law enforcement official abruptly resigned last year after village officials put him on leave amid an internal investigation.
On Friday, federal authorities announced LaCourse was named in a multi-count indictment, and the two gun dealers also faced charges,
LaCourse was indicted on charges of conspiracy and making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
He faces up to 5 or 10 years in prison on each charge if indicted and convicted.
Two Indiana gun dealers, Johnathan Marcum, 33, of Laurel, and Christopher Petty, 57, of Lawrenceburg, face up to five years on each conspiracy charge for their alleged roles.
ATF agents began investigating after LaCourse drew their attention in 2018.
According to the indictment, LaCourse, Marcum and Petty exploited a law enforcement exception to the general federal ban on fully automatic machine guns.
The Village of Addyston, Ohio, has approximately 1,000 residents, and the Addyston Police Department has up to 10 officers, most of whom were part-time.
However, according to the Indictment, between 2015 and 2019, LaCourse signed multiple letters and other official documents as police chief falsely claiming to the ATF and others that the Addyston Police Department was interested in purchasing or receiving demonstrations of machine guns.
The Addyston Police Department and Village of Addyston had no intention of purchasing machine guns or receiving demonstrations of machine guns, federal officials say.
Instead, these allegedly false statements were a pretense to gain ATF approval for Marcum and Petty to acquire machine guns, which they re-sold to other federally licensed firearms dealers at a profit—of which LaCourse got a portion.
According to the indictment, LaCourse received 11 checks payable to him totaling over $11,500.
In four instances, LaCourse falsely claimed on ATF forms and other documents that the Addyston Police Department was the actual purchaser of machine guns, including two bulk purchases of a total of 18 guns from German manufacturer Heckler & Koch.
On one document required by the German government, which pertained to the importation of the machine guns into the United States, LaCourse is alleged to have falsely stated that the Addyston Police Department was the “end-user” of the guns.
In reality, according to the indictment, Marcum purchased the guns for the purpose of re-selling them—Marcum paid for them, picked them up from the Addyston Police Department when they arrived, and promptly re-sold them at a profit of over $8,000 each.
In all, the indictment alleges that through their scheme, LaCourse’s false statements and representations induced the ATF to approve the purchase or importation of approximately 200 fully automatic machine guns.
The types of guns acquired ranged from smaller submachine guns to automatic assault rifles, to belt-fed machine guns for military use.
One of those guns was an M2 .50 caliber belt-fed heavy machine gun, which according to the indictment, is a vehicle- or ship-mounted weapon that is effective against lightly armored vehicles and low-flying aircraft.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.