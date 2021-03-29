Hoosiers ages 30 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) - Hoosiers ages 30 and up are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH.
State health officials say more than 840,000 additional residents are now eligible.
Those 16 and older will be eligible starting Wednesday.
Appointments will be available for the next several weeks, health officials said.
ISDH says 955 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Sunday. The positive test rate is 7.5%.
Those who would like to book an appointment can do so online and select a location. More than 530 clinics are administering the vaccine.
Hoosiers who need assistance and do not have a computer or a cell phone can call 211 or contact the state’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
