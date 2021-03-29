Loved ones of Nylo Lattimore wish for his body to be found on what would have been his 4th birthday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Loved ones of Nylo Lattimore wish for only one birthday wish on what would have been his fourth birthday, and that is for searchers to bring his body home.
Monday would have been a day filled with Nylo’s favorite toys-Elmos and Hot Wheels cars.
Nylo’s aunt, Nichole Hunter, says she was there the day Nylo was born. She’s now left with the memories of him and of how he was killed.
“I miss Nylo deeply, everyday, still too hard to believe, even harder to accept,” Hunter said.
Nylo was last seen by family members Dec. 4. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says He was thrown into the Ohio River alive near the Purple People Bridge after the suspect, Desean Brown killed his mother Nyteisha Lattimore.
Deters says Brown is now facing the death penalty.
Search and recovery crews have been out on the Ohio River since he was reported missing.
This past weekend, crews were near Lawrenceburg, IN. were searching for his remains as well as the remains of 6-year-old James Hutchinson.
A spokesperson for the search and recovery group North Star International Tracy Campbell, says that boats were out Saturday running sonar. Smaller teams were also checking out some of the ground areas.
Campbell says that the river was choppy and fast, so it was hard to find any of the bodies.
She also says that it is hard to find the bodies on land due to the high water.
Family members gathered on the same day at Stonies Pub in Norwood to help raise money for the funeral costs.
Organizers say they hope the money raised will help ease the emotional and monetary strain if/when they find Nylo’s body.
