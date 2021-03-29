Mother indicted in 3-year-old’s death after West End fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury on Monday indicted the mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after a West End fire earlier this year, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Angel Campbell faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.
The prosecutor’s office says Campbell left the 3-year-old, Amari Campbell, with his wheelchair-bound grandmother, who could not sufficiently care for him.
The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dudley Walk around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
The boy was pulled from the apartment and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Firefighters said in February the child had possibly been lighting incense when a couch caught fire.
“It appears to be accidental,” Roy Winston with CFD explained at the scene. “We will continue our investigation, and then the police are on scene doing a more thorough investigation to see what the outcome will be.”
Amari’s grandmother sustained unspecified injuries in the fire. The family said afterwards she was recovering.
Amari’s father, Robert Eubanks, said in the days after the fire the death of his son had left him devastated.
“Devastated, devastated, devastated,” Eubanks said. “He was really special man, kind, sweet-hearted young boy, man, smart.”
Barbara McClury, a neighbor, spoke to FOX19 NOW previously about the grandmother’s close relationship with Amari.
“She took care of that little boy,” McClury said. “That’s her grandson. She loved her grandson. She took care of him. She fed him. She made sure everything was ok for him. Everybody around here took care of that little boy.”
