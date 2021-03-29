Mt. Healthy man convicted of domestic violence, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Mt. Healthy man is convicted of domestic violence and is facing a maximum of three years in prison, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Monday.
Deters claims that on Dec. 13, Mt. Healthy officers were dispatched to Perry Street to the report of “domestic trouble.”
He says as an officer approached the house, the officer heard Ford ask the victim if the victim is “ready to die?”
That was when the officer went inside and saw part of the assault happen, Deters said.
According to Deters, Ford also has weapons under disability, robbery, and two prior domestic violence convictions under his belt.
On Thursday, Assistant Prosecutor K.C. Fischer was able to convict him “without the victim’s cooperation,” Deters said.
Deters says Ford was out on bond pending trial, but he did not appear in court on the final day. So a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Ford was arrested in Georgia and is pending extradition to Hamilton County, Deters said.
“I am thankful for the Mt. Healthy police officer’s quick response; because of it, we were able to go to trial without the testimony of the victim. I am also proud of the work of my assistant prosecutor, who tenaciously pursued the case against this violent man and brought him to justice,” Deters said. “There are many reasons why domestic violence victims refuse to cooperate with the process – which can make these cases difficult to prosecute. But it is important, not only to our victims, but for the safety of the community, that when we can proceed without the victim, we do so.”
