Mt. Healthy man convicted of domestic violence, prosecutor says

“I am thankful for the Mt. Healthy police officer’s quick response; because of it, we were able to go to trial without the testimony of the victim. I am also proud of the work of my assistant prosecutor, who tenaciously pursued the case against this violent man and brought him to justice,” Deters said. “There are many reasons why domestic violence victims refuse to cooperate with the process – which can make these cases difficult to prosecute. But it is important, not only to our victims, but for the safety of the community, that when we can proceed without the victim, we do so.”