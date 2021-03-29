NB I-71 will close near Lytle Tunnel Monday night

Northbound Interstate 71 will close at the I-71/75 split near the Lytle Tunnel Monday night starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 29, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 6:34 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71 will close at the I-71/75 split near the Lytle Tunnel Monday night starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, state transportation officials say.

Traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-71 to the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral to northbound I-71.

The Second Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71 also will shut down. Vehicles will be routed onto the Fifth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71.

Access to the Lytle Tunnel from eastbound Fort Washington Way (I-71/U.S. 50) will be prohibited, but eastbound U.S. 50 will remain open.

Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions.

All work is contingent upon the weather.

