NB I-71 will close near Lytle Tunnel Monday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71 will close at the I-71/75 split near the Lytle Tunnel Monday night starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, state transportation officials say.
Traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-71 to the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral to northbound I-71.
The Second Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71 also will shut down. Vehicles will be routed onto the Fifth Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71.
Access to the Lytle Tunnel from eastbound Fort Washington Way (I-71/U.S. 50) will be prohibited, but eastbound U.S. 50 will remain open.
Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions.
All work is contingent upon the weather.
For the latest traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, visit www.OHGO.com.
