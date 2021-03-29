NKY officer shot during traffic stop in Newport, police say

Live From the Scene. Mobile Users Watch Here.
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A suspect shot a police officer during a traffic stop in Newport Monday evening, according to Covington police.
Reports of the shooting at Isabella and Chestnut streets first emerged around 6:30 p.m.
Covington police received a gun call, and an officer initiated a traffic stop on a matching vehicle, police say.
The officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and both were struck, according to police.
Both the officer and the victim are currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Video embedded below shows a heavy police presence at UCMC as an ambulance arrives and a person is wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. It is unknown whether this person is the officer or the suspect.
Newport and Covington police departments are on scene. Kentucky State Police is investigating.
