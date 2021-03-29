Ohioans 16 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohioans 16 and up are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Millions of Ohio residents can now get the vaccine starting Monday.
Gov. Mike DeWine has said they do not want any vaccines to go to waste.
As of last week, more than 25 percent of Ohioans have started a vaccine, with more than 14 percent completing their vaccine. Track vaccination rates in Ohio by county, age group and more on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Kentucky on Monday is opening all of our vaccination clinics to individuals 40 and older. Gov. Andy Beshear said last week he hopes to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older no later than April 12.
Indiana is opening eligibility for the vaccine to those 16 and up on Wednesday. That’s just ahead of the statewide mask mandate and limitations on gatherings expiring next week, on Tuesday, April 6.
