ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.
That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.
Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.
The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.
