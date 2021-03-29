Police investigating after 1 injured in Hamilton shooting

The shooting happened at 408 South 7th Street. (Photo Source: Pixabay) (Source: Philippe, Joyce)
By Kim Schupp | March 29, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 8:49 AM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hamilton that injured one man.

According to police, the shooting happened at 8:07 a.m. on Monday at 408 S. 7th Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police have not given any information on a suspect.

