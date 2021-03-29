Police investigating after 1 injured in Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hamilton that injured one man.
According to police, the shooting happened at 8:07 a.m. on Monday at 408 S. 7th Street.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
His condition is not known at this time.
Police have not given any information on a suspect.
