Praying the Steps returns to Mt. Adams

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish announced the tradition of Praying the Steps will resume this year.
Mayor John Cranley gave the parish permission to move forward with plans to provide a safe environment for the large crowds who are likely to be present.
People who would like to participate in this tradition are asked to consider praying the steps and visiting the church earlier during Holy Week, when fewer people are likely to be present, the parish said.
The church will be open for private prayer Monday, March 29 to Thursday, April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
After the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the church will remain open all night and all day Friday until 11:00 p.m.
The only Good Friday worship service this year will be at 7:00 p.m.
All guidelines for social distancing and occupancy in the church will be observed, and masks will be required.
The “praying the steps” involves climbing the steps to Holy Cross-Immaculata Roman Catholic Church overlooking the Ohio River atop the city’s Mount Adams.
Crowds have made the climb on Good Friday since the 1860s.
“No one seems to know for certain why the tradition of praying the steps on Good Friday developed, but each year thousands of people from all 50 states and even international visitors of all faiths make a pilgrimage to the holy site. For many area families, it is an annual tradition. No matter the weather, area faithful climb the steps, one by one, from the base of the steps to the church,” the parish said in a release.
According to the Catholic Telegraph, the steps when first built in 1859 were wooden and replaced with concrete in 1911.
