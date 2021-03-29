Snow flurries for Opening Day?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures will be up and down this week with a chilly forecast for Cincinnati Reds Opening Day.
Highs will be near 60 with lots of sunshine Monday, and we will warm Tuesday to a high of 70 degrees.
But another strong cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.
Northwest winds behind the front will hold high temperatures near 50.
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Thursday is looking more like winter than spring.
Morning lows will plunge into the mid-to-upper 20s.
There will be a slight chance for a few flurries in the afternoon.
High temperatures will only reach the low 40s for the first pitch at 4:10 p.m.
Friday will be sunnier with highs in the low 50s when the Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park for another game.
A big warming trend will start next weekend.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will warm into the 70s for the first part of the work week.
