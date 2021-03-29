‘So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?’ Ohio Lt. Gov. under fire after tweets on COVID-19 origin

The Chinese government has not been cooperative as journalists and the Trump and Biden administrations have sought more facts. Recently, an international group of scientists and researchers issued an open letter calling for an independent investigation, separate from the WHO effort, which they say has lacked the independence, expertise, and access needed to adequately investigate the source of the pandemic, including the potential for a lab accident. ‘Efforts to date do not constitute a thorough, credible, and transparent investigation,’ the letter, published by The Wall Street Journal, said.