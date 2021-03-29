Sunshine On The Way For Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold but dry start to Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30′s. Plenty of sunshine Monday, with a highs near 60 degrees.Tuesday is warmer and still dry with a high of 70. Another strong cold front brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Northwest winds behind the front will hold high temperatures near 50.
Opening Day Thursday is looking less than perfect. Cooler air stays in place with morning temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 20s. There is a slight chance for a few flurries in the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s around the first pitch at 4:10 p.m.
Friday will be sunnier with highs in the low 50s when the Reds return to Great American Ball Park. A big warming trend starts next weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
