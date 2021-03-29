Swastika, graffiti drawn by Mason Middle School students on playground, district says

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - A group of Mason Middle School students defaced a playground by drawing a swastika and vulgar graffiti late last week.
Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 26, students were seen on security cameras at the Mason Elementary/Mason Intermediate School playground, according to Tracy Carson, Public Information Officer for Mason City Schools.
The swastika and graffiti, which was drawn with chalk, was found the next day by community members, Carson said in a letter to families.
The school district checked security cameras once they were made aware of the hate symbols.
“A large group of Mason Middle School students” at the playground was identified through the cameras, Carson said.
Not all of the students there were responsible for drawing the swastika and graffiti, Carson said.
However, Carson said it was more than one person who joined in on the important behavior.
“We [Mason City Schools] are working with the families of students we know were involved to provide comprehensive responses to inappropriate behavior, including traditional school consequences, educational assignments, community service, and family education,” the letter to families reads.
Mason City Schools said they started a partnership with the Holocaust and Humanity Center to provide students with educational opportunities.
