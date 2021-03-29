85-year-old Batesville man killed in crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - An 85-year-old Batesville man died in a three-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana last week, Dearborn County officials said Monday.
It happened on U.S. 52 and Interstate 74 in Harrison Township about 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Aaron Sena, 40, of Guilford was travelling east on U.S. 52 when a 2019 Subaru car driven by Ronald Green, 78, of Batesville attempted to turn onto the -74 westbound ramp in front of the truck, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
The truck struck the Subaru in the passenger side, and then the Subaru hit a Hyundai SUV driven by Gregory Riede, 69, of West Harrison.
Both drivers and passengers the Subaru were all taken to area hospitals.
One of the passengers in the Subaru, Andrew Weisenbach, was unconscious at the scene, and deputies later learned he was pronounced dead at the hospital, sheriff’s officials say.
