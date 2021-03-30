Bengals facing NFC West opponent as NFL expands regular season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The NFL is adding an extra regular season game to the calendar.
The league announced Tuesday the regular season is expanding to 18 weeks starting in 2021.
The extra week adds a 17th game for each team.
“The added game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season,” the NFL explained.
The formula creates a Super Bowl XXIII rematch for the Bengals as they play the San Fransico 49ers.
The game will be played at Paul Brown Stadium.
Here is the list of opponents for the Bengals in 2021:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL says the preseason will be reduced to three games with the added regular season game.
