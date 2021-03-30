Body found inside burned vehicle in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A body was found inside a car that caught on fire in East Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Neff Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hamilton County coroner arrived a few minutes before 4 p.m.
The CPD Homicide Unit was called in, police say.
