Body found inside burned vehicle in East Price Hill, police say
Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Neff Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | March 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 4:08 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A body was found inside a car that caught on fire in East Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Neff Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hamilton County coroner arrived a few minutes before 4 p.m.

The CPD Homicide Unit was called in, police say.

