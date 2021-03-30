Cincinnati police trying to find rape, kidnapping suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect in a rape and kidnapping investigation.
The man is described as 5′8″, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, and in his 30s, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
A sketch and surveillance video of the suspect was released by police. The suspect is wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket in the video from Dayton Love’s, CPD says.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of March 28 in the 6600 block of Vine Street, police say.
The suspect might be in the Carthage and Bond Hill neighborhoods often, CPD said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Investigator Kyle Smith at 513-352-6912 or Sgt. David Simpson at 513-352-6474.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.