Cincinnati Zoo offering special playlist to enjoy their colorful blooms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tunes & Blooms concerts at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden are canceled, but 100,000 tulips await their close-ups.
The zoo is offering a free Spotify playlist of past Tunes & Blooms artists for visitors to enjoy as they walk around the gardens.
“The in-person Tunes & Blooms concerts are canceled this year, but visitors who want tunes with their blooms can listen to our special playlist as they walk around the Zoo,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “The gardens are spectacular with or without music, but this playlist is the next best thing to being able to enjoy live music at the Zoo. We plan to bring the popular concerts back next year.”
Another way to enhance your visit is with the Zoo’s new Zoo Blooms Walking Tour. Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Horticulture Steve Foltz will point out the best of the best in the garden that is triggered by GPS.
“We’re one of only two accredited botanical gardens in Ohio, and April is the best time to see our garden at its best,” said Maynard. “We have one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest, and every year I see a color that I haven’t seen before. Our spring landscape also features more than a million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs and more.”
According to Foltz, the cold weather may stall the blooming this week but says the gardens will be spectacular for weeks after.
Peak time to go? Foltz says April 7 through April 15.
Zoo Blooms is included with admission. Reservations are required.
Visitors are required to wear masks while on zoo property.
