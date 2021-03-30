Covington officer shot in Newport traffic stop, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A suspect shot a Covington police officer during a traffic stop in Newport Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
The suspect also was shot in the shootout, and both are expected to recover, state police say.
Reports of the shooting at Isabella and Chestnut streets first emerged around 6:30 p.m.
Minutes earlier, about 6:18 p.m., Covington dispatch received a call from a local restaurant stating a male subject had brandished a firearm toward employees, according to Kentucky State Police.
The caller said the male subject left and gave a vehicle description to authorities.
Acting on that information, Covington police located the vehicle and began to initiate a traffic stop on West 4th Street as the suspected vehicle was crossing from Covington into Newport, according to state police.
A preliminary investigation determined the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop and gunshots were exchanged between the operator of that vehicle and the Covington police officer.
Both the officer and suspect were injured and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Covington police confirmed late Monday the officer was shot once in the arm and is expected to recover.
The suspect was shot in the leg and ankle, a source tells FOX19 NOW.
Newport and Covington police departments responded to the scene.
Kentucky State Police’s Critical incident response team and Dry Ridge Post are investigating.
