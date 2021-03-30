Crews battle 2-alarm Roselawn fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a Roselawn apartment early Tuesday, Cincinnati police say.
Flames broke out in a three-story multi-family building in the 1600 block of Sparkle Drive about 4:30 a.m.
Smoke was visible on the third floor when fire crews arrived, according to initial emergency dispatches.
The incident was upgraded to a second alarm to bring more firefighters and equipment to the scene.
