Crews battle 2-alarm Roselawn fire
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 30, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 5:02 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a Roselawn apartment early Tuesday, Cincinnati police say.

Flames broke out in a three-story multi-family building in the 1600 block of Sparkle Drive about 4:30 a.m.

Smoke was visible on the third floor when fire crews arrived, according to initial emergency dispatches.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm to bring more firefighters and equipment to the scene.

