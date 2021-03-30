1 dead in Covington crash, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man is dead Monday night after a crash in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington, according to police.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Winston Avenue in the parking lot of the former Burlington Coat Factory, Covington police say.
Officers found a vehicle at the scene as well as the vehicle’s driver. They also found the suspect on the ground.
The male victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police took the driver to Covington PD headquarters.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Covington police are investigating.
