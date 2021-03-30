Fight leads to fatal shooting in Hamilton, police report says

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say a fight led to a deadly shooting in Hamilton on Monday, March 29.
According to police, the shooting happened at 8:07 a.m. at 408 S. 7th Street.
The police report says the first suspect threw a woman to the ground and hit her multiple times. The second suspect saw what happened and tried to intervene.
He told police he ran from the scene after the first suspect “charged” at him.
According to the report, the second suspect turned around and fired his handgun, striking and killing the first suspect.
The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.
No charges have been filed at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.