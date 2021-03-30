‘I feel like I failed her:’ Carthage woman loses beloved dog in hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Carthage woman is recovering days after she was injured in a hit-skip crash. Her beloved dog wasn’t so lucky.
Tabitha Knight has a long road ahead of her. She suffered a burst fracture in her spine and 12 broken ribs in the crash, injuries that could leave her in a back brace for three months.
She is able to stand and can walk, but as she told FOX19 NOW on Monday, “it hurts to breathe.”
She’s also dealing with a broken heart after losing her pup, Rachel, in the violent collision.
“It’s really hard, because I just... I couldn’t do anything,” she said.
Knight recalls she was getting her bags out of her car Friday when she saw a truck driving quickly in her direction. She says she pulled Rachel closer to let the truck pass when suddenly the truck began approaching her car as if to park behind her.
“But I realize he’s not stopping at all,” she said. “He’s not slowing down, and then he hit me and threw me and my dog into my car door. It actually hyper-flexed the car door,” she said.
Diego Gallego, 19, is the accused driver, according to the traffic report. Gallego allegedly hit another car, then took off on Fairpark Avenue near St. Bernard.
Knight says she was thrown several feet from the impact, but she barely remembers it.
“My dog... he hit her too, and she was further out,” she said. “I looked over and I saw her, and I think I just started screaming.”
Knight spent the night in the hospital. Her boyfriend rushed Rachel to the animal clinic where Knight works.
“She was the best,” Knight said of Rachel. “She was a little wild thing.”
Knight says losing the pup is all the more difficult because she didn’t get to say goodbye.
“I feel like I failed her somehow, you know? People I know were able to be there with her, but they told me she was just way too hurt, so they had to put her to sleep.”
Knight says she hopes to see a stop sign on the street soon, because there have been several crashes in the area.
Her friends and family have already raised more than $15,000 to pay for her medical bills.
Gallego will be in court next Monday.
