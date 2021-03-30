KSP: Union Co. man facing over 100 charges related to child sexual abuse material

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Union County man has been arrested on child porn charges.
20-year-old Cody Lewis, of Morganfield, was arrested Monday following an undercover investigation.
That investigation lead to the search of Lewis’ home.
Lewis is currently charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 1st degree.
Lewis is booked into the Webster County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
