Man accused of shooting at Warren County deputy to appear in court

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect accused of firing shots at a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy is expected in court on Tuesday.
Lance Runion, 56, is facing attempted murder and felonious assault charges.
This month, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office released video from a doorbell camera that shows him firing at Deputy Sara Vaught in Mason in February.
Police say they were called to Hunt Club Drive for a well-being check.
In the video, you see them trying to make contact with Runion who the sheriff’s office says then opened the door and shot at Vaught who was standing on the front porch.
WARNING: The video contains graphic content.
She was not injured.
The sheriff’s office said she immediately returned fire and shot Runion several times.
Runion was critically injured.
Vaught has been put on administrative leave as per policy while the investigation is underway.
She has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014 and is assigned to Deerfield Township as a patrol deputy.
