Man charged with arson, murder in fatal Roselawn fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and a man faces charges in a Roselawn apartment fire Tuesday morning, according to court documents.
The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. in a three-story multifamily apartment building located in the 1600 block of Sparkle Drive. The building had 21 occupied units, a criminal complaint says.
Residents were forced to evacuate, including some who reportedly had to jump to escape, according to Cincinnati fire officials.
Two victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Cincinnati police. One of those victims, 56-year-old Edward Jones, died.
The complaint says William Koch, 57, intentionally used charcoal lighter fluid and a lit cigarette to ignite a couch that was being stored in a common hallway on the third floor of the building.
Koch admitted to the acts in the complaint, according to a fire official’s affidavit.
Cincinnati PD’s Homicide Unit arrested Koch at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday and booked him into the Hamilton County Justice Center.
He faces charges of aggravated arson and aggravated murder.
Koch has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting 24 families displaced by the fire, according to a spokesperson.
