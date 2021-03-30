More reports of person recording others in business bathrooms

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - More reports of a person recording others inside business bathrooms are being uncovered as police investigate.
Fairfield and Blue Ash police departments have similar reports of a suspect recording people while inside the bathroom, according to law enforcement.
Blue Ash PD’s reports happened at a Target and a Kroger back in January. The information in the reports is similar to that in a Fairfield police investigation.
Fairfield police think the suspect was capturing video footage of the customer inside a bathroom at the Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center Target store in early March.
The victim, a woman, said she noticed the suspect spying on her through a hole in the stall.
“The victim actually saw an image of themselves on that person’s phone, on the screen, and that’s what confirmed that they were being recorded by the person,” Sgt. Brandon McCroskey with Fairfield Township Police said.
After the suspect was spotted, police said he or she was last seen running out of the building and toward another nearby store.
“Very bold, very intrusive as you would say. It’s very brazen to do something like this, especially to a person in a public restroom,” McCroskey said. “Very alarming, obviously a place you would expect to have a decent amount of privacy, in a public restroom. To have someone try to record you when you’re most exposed, I’m sure was very alarming.”
Police said it is a situation that could be scary for anyone, and they would not be surprised if the suspect is a repeat offender.
According to investigators, Target employees have been helping them with the investigation by sharing security camera footage.
Although detectives do not currently know if the person involved is a man or a woman, the victim did remember details.
“The suspect was wearing some type of sparkly flip flops or some kind of shoes that had sparkles on them,” McCroskey said.
New images of a suspect were released Tuesday by Blue Ash police.
Police believe what happened is an important reminder always to be alert and aware of what is happening around you.
“Watch your kids. Watch who’s around,” McCroskey said. “Even though you think you might be safe in a public restroom, it is a public restroom. A lot of stuff is going on nowadays, you don’t know who could be in there, so just be aware.”
If the suspect is caught, the person would likely face a voyeurism charge, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Edens at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
