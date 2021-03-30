Pedestrian fatally struck in Latonia

LATONIA, Ky. (FOX19) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Latonia Monday night, Covington police say.
It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Winston Avenue in the parking lot of the former Burlington Coat Factory, according to a police news release.
The male victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Officers said they took the driver into custody and to Covington Police Department headquarters.
The names of the victim and driver were not released.
The incident remains under investigation by the Covington Police Department Traffic Unit, Covington Police Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (Kenton County STAR Team).
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman: 859-292-2272.
