Residents jump to escape Roselawn apartment fire, 2 hospitalized, fire officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two victims are hospitalized in a two-alarm Roselawn apartment fire that evacuated residents in 30 units, including some who jumped to escape and multiple who were rescued, Cincinnati fire officials say.,
One of the victims, a 69-year-old man, was critically hurt, and the other, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries, said Assistant Fire Chief Sherman Smith.
Seven families in all are displaced from the 4:20 a.m. blaze in a three-story multi-family building on Sparkle Drive.
The American Red Cross is assisting them.
Smoke and fire were on the third floor when fire crews arrived, according to initial emergency dispatches.
The incident was upgraded to a second alarm to bring more firefighters and equipment to the scene. A total of 65 fire personnel responded.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Damage is set at $30,000.
