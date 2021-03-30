Tuesday Temps Near 70 Degrees, Rain On The Way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Tuesday with sunshine early and then partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A daytime high near 70 degrees.
Wednesday will be wet with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will NOT be severe. Steady rain arrives before dawn and then scattered through the afternoon with falling temperatures into the 40s.
Cold air arrives behind the front that causes the rain here and for two mornings the weather will revert to winter. As the showers end Thursday morning and temperatures fall into the upper 20s in most locations the precipitation could end as a mix of rain and snow. Into early afternoon Thursday, there will be a few flurries in spots.
Blustery, cold weather will take over for the game at 4:10 PM. Temperatures look to be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Temperatures will quickly bounce back to spring levels after the cold and the weekend looks cool to mild and nice.
Easter Sunday looks great with highs around 67 degrees and sunny skies.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.